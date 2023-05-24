TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's second Costco location opens Thursday morning.
The new wholesale retailer's location is off U.S. Highway 169 and 46th Street in north Tulsa near Owasso. General Manager Bill Vanhoose said this location is bringing 250 jobs to the area.
The new location is also one of two Costcos in the country that has the store and distribution center under the same room.
"We're a little bit bigger building. We're an accommodation building so we have our regular warehouse and we have our Costco.com logistics building so if you order in this area from Costco online, we bring it here and deliver it to your house," said Vanhoose.
Costco's new location opens Thursday at 8 a.m. To sign up for a membership and see the full list of hours, click here.