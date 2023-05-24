Tulsa's second Costco location opening this week
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's second Costco location is opening Thursday morning.
 
It's located off of U.S 169 and 46th Street in north Tulsa near Owasso. General Manager Bill Vanhoose says this location is bringing 250 jobs to the area.
 
The new location is also one of two Costco's in the country that has the store and distribution center under the same room.
 
"We're a little bit bigger building. We're an accommodation building so we have our regular warehouse and we have our Costco.com logistics building so if you order in this area from Costco online, we bring it here and deliver it to your house," he said.
 
Costco's new location opens Thursday at 8:00 a.m. To sign up and see the full list of hours, click here.

