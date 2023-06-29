Tulsa's Philbrook Museum of Art opens new, unique exhibit

TULSA, Okla. − An out-of-the box exhibit called New Realms: Art Lab is opening at the Philbrook Museum of Art.
The hands-on, one-of-a-kind exhibition is for all age groups.
“It is for everyone. No matter how old, how young. Honestly, in this space I feel like a kid again. I’m playing, watching my colleagues interact with the different elements is just, there’s just so much joy in this space,” Fisher said.
The goal of the exhibit is to build bridges, connecting people with contemporary works of art in brand new ways.
When you enter the museum multiverse, you should be ready to get involved.
Anyone can be a worldbuilder at the realm of makers. Visitors can explore light, dark and shadows in the shadowlands and dive into the cardboard dimension.
“Play is so important no matter how old you are. To experiment and explore with the ideas that these artists are creating these new realities, new realms, through their artwork with materials that are very recognizable to us,” she said.
New Realms: Art Lab is open to the public July 5-September 17.
“Artists have combined them in ways that are just completely out of the box and one-of-a-kind,” she said.
You can grab a sneak peak of the event here.