Long lines of people show up for reopening of Tulsa’s Osage Casino

TULSA, Okla. — Osage Casino’s Tulsa location reopened Friday, May 15 along with several other businesses in Green Country.
Friday marked the beginning of Governor Stitt’s planned “Phase 2” of reopening the state’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tulsa’s Osage Casino will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, following the Ponca City location’s reopening that happened May 8.
FOX23 saw long lines of people outside the casino’s entrance through their garage waiting to get inside Friday morning.
We’re working to learn more about the reopening of casinos and other Green Country attractions.
Osage Casino is the first in Tulsa to reopen.
The casino told FOX23 they’re encouraging guests to wear masks and gloves, and employees will be enforcing social distancing.
Groups will be limited to fewer than 10 people and anyone 65 or older is encouraged to stay sheltered in place.
