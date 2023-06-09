TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's first Black-owned, woman-owned radio station is hitting the airwaves.
The Greenwood Beat WFPG aims to give a voice to those who have been historically ignored, according to host Angela K. Chambers.
It runs 24/7, 365 days a year with programming that includes music and talk shows.
Chief of Operations Francetta Mays said she also wants the radio station to dig back to its listeners' roots.
"One of the things that we want to do is bring Sunday mornings back for those who want to hear that soul music so that we are valued and confirming what our ancestors listened to," said Mays.
You can catch the Greenwood Beat WFPG on Apple or Google Music or on its website.