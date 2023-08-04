TULSA, Okla. — An exhibit at Tulsa's Discovery Lab is closed while crews install a new feature.
The Hydrolab Exhibit teaches students and families about water in all its forms. Soon a a new feature called "Fog Island" will be added to the exhibit.
Lynnsey Childress-Wimp, the Discovery Lab’s director of exhibits, said they’re excited to make this exhibit even better.
"So now that we're in this mode of operations where our team is able to do what they want, this is a great indication that we are fully functional and really achieving the mission that we set out as an exhibit department," said Childress-Wimp.
Fog Island will be opened next week for a test run and the Discovery Lab hopes to have the exhibit fully open in the next two weeks.