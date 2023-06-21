TULSA, Okla. − Tulsans started lining up around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning to drop off their waste and debris following the weekend's storms.
It was the second day of the makeshift dumping grounds, which was created after downed powerlines blocked of Tulsa's permeant mulch site. At 7:00 a.m. sharp, trucks and trailers loaded with trees started pulling through the gates.
“I want to get this off my trailer so I can go do something else. Another guy asked if a I had another load, I said no, I wanna get this stuff off so I can motorcycle riding,” said Eric Gahagan.
Gahagan came out late Tuesday after the site first opened. He said he had to turn around because the line to get in was so long.
“I waited too long cause when I came the line was almost out to Pine,” said Gahagan.
The backup is frustrating for people living across from the site.
“What are we going to do? I don’t know. They’ll have to get police out here and help with traffic,” said Alan Bagwell.
The City of Tulsa says it’s looking at traffic control options but expects the number of trucks hauling debris to go down when the main site opens in a few days.
Alan Bagwell says he’s worried about what happens after everyone’s dropped off their brush.
“We dealt with it through the ice storm, and they were here for about two years. They’ll bring the big chippers in, it’ll be noisy, and it’ll start to smell,” said Bagwell.
A price to pay to get rid of the massive tree damage across Tulsa. As people bring in load after load, Gahagan warns people to get out and do it early.
“Get here at 5:30 in morning. That’s all I can say. Get here early, cause that late stuff is going to cost you,” said Gahagan.
The site will operate from 7AM to 7PM through Saturday, at E. Latimer Street and N. 89th East Avenue. It is free for residential customers, just bring an ID and a recent utility bill.