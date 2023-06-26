Tulsans reflect on power outages following strong storm

TULSA, Okla. − It's been nine days since a wild storm moved across Green Country.
While power has been restored to nearly all customers, the PSO outage map shows that several hundred people are still without power. Most people spent nearly a week without power during a dangerously June.
Hugh and Kristen Westhoff said it was an emotional week. Their power was restored Saturday afternoon, and they stayed with Kristen's parents in Bixby.
"I wasn't here but she called me, 'our power's back on!' We're celebrating. It was like a whole party and comforting feeling that you actually get to go back home. And your home is still there and all that good stuff," said Hugh.
They had to throw away some of Kristen's breast milk for their nine-month-old son, Ozzy.
"Oh my gosh, when it was on, it was awesome. I was home, just getting some things sorted just in case it did come on soon and as soon as it did, I face-timed my husband. I said, 'Look! The fan is spinning and we have power! And we were very excited to be able to come home,'" said Kristen.
Hugh and Kristen had minimal damage to their roof, but they were warmed by their neighbor's response.
"My neighbors were awesome. The first, we all did on Father's Day morning was just come outside and check on each other," said Kristen. "And you know we even met some neighbors we hadn't met yet. And we were just helping each other get our trees out of the street and make sure we all had what we needed and had a place to go if they needed a place to go and that was really cool to see the community come together and encourage each other and help in any ways that they could."