TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city parks are open again to the public in the wake of last month’s Father’s Day wind storm. The storm knocked down an estimated 300 trees throughout the Tulsa Parks system. Some of the Oxley Nature Center trails, however, remain closed according to the city.
FOX23 News ventured out to Woodward Park Thursday morning, which, along with Mohawk Park, sustained the most extensive damage.
Brittany Long couldn’t wait to visit Woodward Park with her 1-year-old daughter, Seleh, for the first time Thursday afternoon.
“It’s probably my favorite park in Tulsa. It’s beautiful here. The rose garden is one of my favorite things, just beautiful to walk through, very relaxing, very peaceful," said Long.
However her favorite park now has 28 fewer trees. And an additional 90 trees had to be pruned to remove hazards.
The popular Tulsa Park, which boasts a rose garden, has been closed since June 18, when a strong wind storm downed trees and power lines early Father’s Day morning.
“There’s still a lot of work going on out there, if you get out, you’ll see a lot of trees on the ground,” said Anna America, City Chief of Parks, Culture and Recreation, “but we’ve gotten all the damaged trees, those hangers that can be such a danger above people’s heads.”
Crews have been working on clean up, and the park re-opened to the public just last weekend.
Anna America said if you encounter crews out here working, you need to keep your distance.
“Give them room, stay out of their way,” she said. “It’s safer for you and its safer for them.”
The cleanup work out here will be ongoing for quite some time.
Most of Tulsa’s 135 city parks were impacted by the storm with total damages estimated at $2.4 million dollars according to the city.