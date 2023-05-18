TULSA, Okla. − A young Tulsa man successfully ran across the country of Lebanon to raise money for charity.
Monif Habib loves running and his family. While he grew up in Green Country, the majority of his family lives overseas in Lebanon. Habib has visited twice himself. After seeing the poor conditions, he felt he had to help.
Habib decided to use his love of running to make his goal happen. He set out for run from Tripoli to Beirut, more than 50 miles, all to raise $5,000 for the Lebanese Food Bank.
In mid-May, he reached both goals.
The run took him just under 8 hours with four stops for a refuel and bathroom break.
“You see the oceans right below you and the mountains right next to you, it's honestly hard to concentrate on the road when you're running, it's some of the coolest places,” he said about the scenery.
He raised just over his fundraising goal which he said will pay for a couple hundred food boxes for families in need. He told FOX23 he is so thankful for everyone’s support along the way.