TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo has a new addition to its giraffe herd.
The zoo said a female giraffe calf is doing well after it was born Wednesday afternoon.
The zoo said the calf was born to mother, Zoe, and father, Hekaya, through Tulsa Zoo’s participation in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Giraffe Species Survival Plan. The zoo announced Zoe's pregnancy in June.
“Both mother and calf are doing well and being closely monitored by our animal care and veterinary staff,” said Tulsa Zoo Zoological Curator of Mammals Jordan Piha. “We’re watching for some important early milestones, but so far the calf appears healthy and strong.”
The calf stood only 30 minutes after being born and was latching and nursing well, said the zoo.
The zoo also said Zoe is a very attentive first-time mother and the giraffe herd has also shown a great amount of curiosity toward the calf.
According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Giraffe SAFE initiative, giraffes are classified as vulnerable to extinction with fewer than 117,000 left in the wild.
The zoo said Zoe and her calf will often be visible in the reserve yard and the Osage Casino and Hotel Giraffe Barn, but at times may be in other areas of the barn as the calf learns to move through the different sections of the facility.