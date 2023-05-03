Tulsa 'Zoo School' returns in an in-person setting for kids hoping to learn about wildlife

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo is bringing back its "zoo school," a previously-virtual class first offered during the pandemic when the zoo was closed.
"We did some virtual zoo schools and it was very, very popular and we thought, it's so popular, let's bring it back as an in-person," said Chris Young, education manager for the Tulsa Zoo.
Young said the classes are offered for kids between the grades of kindergarten and fifth grade and it's a weekly course on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Each moth, the theme of the class will change so the students are kept engaged.
"We just feel like the more educational opportunities that we can offer to the general public, to our kids, even to our adults, then we're a more successful zoo," Young said.
Young said this is also a way to get more people involved with taking care of the planet, the environment and the living beings who inhabit it.
Young said there are still availability to join the May zoo school, which is ocean themed, and then they'll take a break during the summer, but the zoo school is a permanent feature that will return in the fall.
To sign up or learn about other educational opportunities the zoo offers, click here.