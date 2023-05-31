TULSA, Okla. — After several months of construction, the Tulsa Zoo has given an update on the progress of its elephant facility.
FOX23 spoke with Jordan Piha, Curator of Mammals, on how the new space will improve the quality of life for the elephants.
"The exterior work is being done. We're going to start the interior work here pretty soon. That's all the elephant management things that we need inside," said Piha.
The elephants will soon get to roam freely on the ten acres which will have many trees, streams and ponds.
"Having the ability for them to swim, or to dig or to push trees over. We talked about for them to play and move about and experience different things throughout their day, and that's what's really important for this facility," said Piha.
The reimagined habitat will be one of the largest AZA facilities of its kind in the country and is designed for elephants at all stages of life.
The current barn, that is under construction, is expected to be finished this fall and final renovations are set to be finished late next year.