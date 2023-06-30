TULSA, Okla. — A long-legged baby is on the way!
The Tulsa Zoo announced Zoe, their female reticulated giraffe, is pregnant with her first calf.
The zoo said normal giraffe gestation can last from 14 to 15 months, and Zoe's care team estimates she is due this summer.
"As with all pregnancies, there are risks, so we are closely monitoring Zoe," said Tulsa Zoo Curator of Mammals Jordan Piha. "Just like in human pregnancies, we monitor through ultrasound techniques. To do this, our animal care team put in a lot of work to teach her how to stand for ultrasounds."
Zoe is the youngest and smallest member of Tulsa Zoo's tower. The zoo said she is very curious, smart and attentive to her surroundings, and is the most people-oriented giraffe at the zoo.
According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Giraffe SAFE initiative, giraffes are classified as vulnerable to extinction with fewer than 117,000 left in the wild.