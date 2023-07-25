TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo said goodbye to its African painted dog, Kasama, on Friday. She was 11 years old.
The zoo said Kasama was considered geriatric, and was the second oldest of her species in Association of Zoos and Aquariums care. She had been diagnosed with kidney disease and degenerative myelopathy, which causes muscle atrophy in the rear and weak rear limbs.
She was humanely euthanized after animal care staff had been monitoring her quality of life.
Kasama came to the Tulsa Zoo in 2012 with her two sisters, and the zoo officially opened its African painted dog exhibit in 2013.
Kasama's keepers shared that when Kasama was younger, she and her sisters had a tight pack and would be seen laying down in their habitat together.
Her keepers said they enjoyed jogging along the fence line to engage with Kasama, training her and showing her to guests to teach them about her species.
"We will miss seeing her large ears moving around as she was being called inside, but know that we were lucky to have the opportunity to work with Kasama during her time at the Tulsa Zoo," said keepers.
The zoo said African painted dogs are the last remaining species of a unique ancient lineage of canine. The species is listed as endangered with declining populations.
The zoo will bring back African painted dogs with the opening of the William S. Smith African Wilds complex, which should be complete by 2026, according to the zoo.