TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo announced the arrival of a new Malayan tiger on Tuesday.
The zoo said in a Facebook post the 8-year-old tiger's name is Raja.
"We had the opportunity to bring Raja to Tulsa when his former facility, the Exotic Feline Breeding Compound in Rosamond, California closed its doors," said the post.
The zoo said Raja is a recommended match for their female tiger Batari, and will play a vital role in the survival of the species.
The zoo said Malayan tigers are critically endangered with approximately 100-250 remaining in the wild, and 50 at Association of Zoos and Aquariums facilities.
The Tulsa Zoo has four Malayan tigers. The zoo said goodbye to the Malayan tiger Dara in March after she moved to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in California as a part of the Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan.
The zoo welcomed the Malayan tiger Tanvir in January, when he was swapped with Tahan, who moved to Zoo Knoxville.