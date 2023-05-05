Tulsa woman, originally from the UK, makes quilt for King Charles III's coronation

TULSA, Okla. — The UK has been long awaiting the coronation of King Charles III which is set to begin on Saturday morning at 11 a.m., 5 a.m. here in Oklahoma.
In Tulsa, one woman is celebrating the coronation with a special quilt.
Devida Bushrod made a quilt last year for the late queen. Bushrod is originally from the UK but has lived in Tulsa for more than a decade now.
"This is the first Coronation i've ever witnessed, and if there's one thing we brits do, its pomp and pageantry so we're really looking forward to it," Bushrod said.
The quilt is on display for the next two weeks at The Quilting Studio and Fabric Mercantile near 51st and Mingo.
Bushrod wrote a letter to his majesty. as she did to his mom last year, requesting to send the quilt to him.
FOX23 will let you know if and when she receives a response.