The highway stop was made by Oklahoma Highway Patrol and they were assisted by the Rogers County K-9 unit.
“First thing I think of is the proximity of the children,” said Sheriff Scott Walton.
A federal court affidavit says the trooper pulled the woman over after troopers say children in the back seat had no restraints.
When troopers approached the car, two children were jumping around in the back seat according to the affidavit.
The K-9 alerted police to the back of the car, where a white box with fentanyl pills was found. In total, the K-9 officer says several thousand were found.
Court documents say there were more than 340 grams found.
The affidavit goes on to say Murillo’s home was searched where 335.3 grams of blue M-30 fentanyl pills was found and around 2,300 grams of meth.
Sheriff Walton says they see too many drug busts like this one.
“You are doing a lot of good if you are thinking of the possibilities of death that can prevent but if you are on the side of the road long enough, there is a good chance that some more just went past you,” said Walton.
Court records show that Murillo was indicted on Monday and plead not guilty.