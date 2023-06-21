TULSA, Okla. − A woman is in custody after Tulsa police say she bashed in a windshield in a gas station parking lot.
Officers responded to Naifeh's Food Market near Mohawk and M.L.K. Junior Boulevard Sunday night, just before midnight. When they arrived, the victims told officers that a woman took a bat, beat their windshield, and then left the parking lot in a GMC SUV.
Officers spotted the SUV nearby and initiated a traffic stop. The driver sped off, leading a short pursuit. The passenger in the SUV, Mercedes Wilson, was taken into custody.
Wilson faces charges of public intoxication and malicious injury to property.
The driver of the SUV, Alvin Summers, was arrested for eluding.