TULSA, Okla. − Dozens of criminal justice students ran up and down flights of stairs at Tulsa Tech on Friday.
They were solemnly taking part in a memorial stair club to honor the first responders who lost their lives during September 11.
"I'm glad that Ms. Henry and Mr. Brown decided to do this, because it brings a big impact to other students and shows that this person left their life, and we're just running the stairs for them," said student Rosy Hernandez.
Hernandez says while it might have looked like they were all just running stairs, it was really much more than that.
“I feel like I'm representing them and letting them have peace while doing the stairs. I know they’d be like 'wow I'm proud of you guys for stepping up for us,'” said Hernandez.
Hernandez says the climb made her connect more to September 11 and the first responders who lost their lives.
“It leaves a bigger impact on us. We could really read books but we won't really understand it," said Hernandez.
Denise Henry, the criminal justice Instructor at Tulsa Tech, says she has done the fire department's annual Memorial Stair Climb for years. Now, she is bringing that experience to her students.
“We do want them to feel the struggles, a small fraction of what firefighters police officers do on a daily basis,” said Henry.
Henry says each student wore a badge with the name and photo of an officer who died during September 11.
“We wanted them to carry the badges of the fallen because we wanted them to know that they’re carrying them home. They’re completing the journey and finishing this job for them,” said Henry.
She says her students understood the importance of completing the climb and showed up ready to do the job.
“They’re very proud and honored to do this,” said Henry.