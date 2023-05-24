Tulsa Tech students sworn in as TCSO detention officers

TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday, fifteen students from Tulsa Tech's Criminal Justice Program were sworn in as detention officers at the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).
TCSO and Tulsa Tech's Criminal Justice Program have created an immediate employment opportunity for these students, who will help the sheriff's office to ease the workforce crisis in the county jail.
FOX23 spoke with the TCSO Undersheriff George Brown about the advances of the new detention officers.
"Tulsa Tech's Criminal Justice Program does a great job. This program is one of the best in the nation in taking them through custody and control," said George Brown.
Students go through a 525-hour course during their junior or senior year of high school, which involves physical training, classroom basic procedures, communication, de-escalation and active listening.
If students decide to take the college route instead, they will receive twelve college credit hours.
Alyssa Reed, a graduate of the Criminal Justice Program, went through the program to pave her path toward a future career in criminal justice.
"Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to help people and finding out I can do this program, I knew that it was the start of a great opportunity," said Reed.
Brown stated that even though the fifteen additional detention officers would be a big help, they still need to hire an additional seventy-five to fill in the gaps.
"We are understaffed right now, so these fifteen detention officers will go right to work to allow our detention staff to take much needed personal leave," said Brown.
