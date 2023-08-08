TULSA, Okla. − Teachers in Tulsa Public Schools say they’re concerned about state superintendent Ryan Walters’ calls to remove TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist, but do not expect another teacher walkout from them over it.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters made his wishes pretty clear at an event at Tulsa County Republican Party headquarters Monday night.
"There should be a new superintendent at TPS,” Walters said.
He wants Tulsa Public Schools superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist removed, because he says she is failing the district and its students.
"65 percent of schools are on there on the F list in the state,” Walters said. “You have a real lack of accountability here at TPS."
But Walters’ attacks on Gist don’t sit well with the woman who represents and speaks for all teachers in TPS.
“This is nothing more than a witch hunt,” said Shawna Mott-Wright, president of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association. Mott-Wright’s position is elected by the teachers in TPS.
She says Walters is cherry picking data to make TPS look bad as a reason to have the state take the district over.
“Let’s call it what it is. It’s a political scheme and a power grab,” Mott-Wright said.
She points out some of TPS’s performance numbers Walters presented as “failing” on posters at his event Monday night are actually better than the state’s averages. She also wonders why Walters is focusing his concern on TPS, when there are multiple, academically worse-performing districts in the state.
“If it were about kids, where is a real plan,” Mott-Wright said. “If it were about kids, what about the other districts? There are several that are doing much worse than us.”
At Monday night’s school board meeting, TPS superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist went through Walters’ accusations against her and the district one-by-one.
She told FOX23 afterward she believes many of Walters’ comments had no factual basis whatsoever.
“It’s incredibly important for Tulsans to know the facts,” Gist said. “And when things are repeatedly said that are untrue it can become extremely confusing. And I think that we can disagree about things, we can have different opinions about things. But there are facts, and things that are not facts. And we need to be distinguishing between the two.”
On Monday, Walters told fox23 he’s not ruling out stripping gist of her license as superintendent and appointing a new one—similar to what the state of Texas did recently to Houston Independent School District (HISD).
He said he has been in contact with Texas education commissioner Mike Morath about strategies Texas used in its takeover of HISD.
"I communicate regularly with the commissioner in Texas he is an individual I do consult with from time to time,” Walters said. “We’ve had a lot of conversations about what they’re doing in Texas and we continue to have those conversations."
Mott-Wright says the uncertainty over the district’s future already has some teachers stepping away from the job.
“Teachers return back tomorrow, and we’ve already had some quit,” Mott-Wright said.
It’s an outcome she believes is Walters’ goal.
“That’s the plan right… when you’re on a witch hunt and you’re coming after our district, then you make us to where we can’t function how we want to, and then blame us for it,” she said.
Mott-Wright says no matter what the state school board decides to do with TPS later this month, do not expect a teacher walkout in protest.
“Absolutely not,” she said. “He wants us to walk out. It’s not happening.”