TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa splash is being recognized by USA Today as one of the top splash pads in the country.
Chandler Park Splash Pad made USA Today's Top 10 Incredible Splash Pads. The park came in at number 10.
"With more than 30 water features in all, there's never a shortage of places to cool off," said USA Today.
Chandler Park Splash Pad opens for the season on May 27, and will be open to the public Tuesday through Sunday.
Scissortail Sprayground in Oklahoma City came in as the nation's top splash pad.