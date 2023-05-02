Tulsa Speedway pays tribute to the historic Tulsa Fairgrounds Speedway

TULSA, Okla. — On Tuesday, the Tulsa Speedway honored the legacy of Tulsa Fairgrounds Speedway with a monument ceremony.
Racers throughout the years, along with staff, family and friends, gathered at the former site of the Tulsa Fairgrounds Speedway to honor the racetrack.
The Tulsa Fairgrounds Speedway was a beloved racing venue that hosted various events throughout its history. From stock car races to sprint car races, the track was a popular destination for racing enthusiasts in Oklahoma.
The track closed in 1973 and was demolished for other fairground use. A second Tulsa Speedway opened at another location in 1985.
One fan recalled how his parents would take him to the track to watch the races as a child.
"It was the best childhood I could ever imagine," said a fan.
Tulsa Racing legend, Jackie Howerton, attended the ceremony and reminisced on his times at Tulsa Fairgrounds Speedway, where his dad also raced.
"If I remember right, I think when he started racing here all the time but anyway, my dad was my hero at the races. And, um, I guess my other heroes are guys I raced with," said Howerton.
Howerton's car and name were among the few engraved on the monument.
The large stone monument honors the history of the track and its importance to the racing community in Tulsa and will serve as a permanent reminder of the track's legacy and the impact it had on the sport of racing in Oklahoma.
The monument was thoughtfully placed where the original start and finish line were marked, serving as a powerful symbol of the history of the track.
After the ceremony, attendees could view and drive ceremonial laps in the old racing cars that had once raced at Tulsa Fairgrounds Speedway.
