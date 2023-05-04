Tulsa soccer club being told to move to different facility

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa soccer club is being told they may have to move their home to a different venue.
Tulsa Athletic says they’ve been told by the league they have to find a new field for the competitive games because their home ground isn’t up to standard.
But the club says their current ground does meet the standards and they’re appealing the decision.
Hicks Park in in east Tulsa is home to Tulsa Athletic. They’ve been there about a year and their team of 18 to 35-year-olds are the defending regional champions.
Tulsa Athletics co-owner Sonny Dalesandro says the club's been told the field isn’t up to standard.
"When I think of an open park, I think of you walk in, there’s a swing set there and maybe there’s a soccer field next to it and that’s what an open park is, but this is a sectioned off facility," Dalesandro said.
Dalesandro says the National Premier Soccer League has told them the field doesn’t meet minimum standards because it's in an open park.
He says it does meet standards and he says they have a fence.
"To me, an 8-foot fence surrounding a facility makes it not an open park and if it’s an open park, at least communicate to us what we need to do to make it not an open park," he said.
The club says they have letters of support from other teams in the conference as well as an independent evaluation which says the field meets standards.
The team has been at Hicks Park for a year and Dalesandro says they’ve worked hard to make sure they have good facilities for the community.
"It’s a place that allows our club and the people who support it a place to express themselves," Dalesandro said. "We’re a club of inclusion, anyone in Tulsa is welcome here."
"We wanted to be a template and a blueprint print in United States soccer for other small clubs, small communities, and say, 'hey I don’t have $10 million, but I can raise maybe $100,000, can you show me how to do this?"
Dalesandro says they’ve been given until May 15 to find an alternative field to host games, they’ve launched an appeal though and want to carry on playing at Hicks Park.
"We feel a little bit targeted and we feel that a decision in the appeal that goes our way would be nothing but productive for us moving forward," he said. "What we’re doing is important and we’re going to fight to continue to do it here and we will do it here."
The club say they’re getting some plans together for a temporary different venue in Green Country if they need to do that but they’re hoping the appeal will mean they can stay at Hicks Park.
FOX23 reached out to the NPSL for comment but haven’t heard back yet.