TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public School received a $15,000 grant from the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance.
Amanda Teague, a Pre-K Tulsa teacher said this money helped plan three STEM events for the school.
The first event was STEM 918 Day which happened on Monday.
The day consisted of several stations where the kids could do different activities like grocery shopping, money counting, building paper airplanes and creating hand puppets.
"There's a group of us going to a STEM conference this summer and then we're gonna have a family STEM carnival in the fall," Teague said.
Teague said the money also helps buy materials to continue doing STEM-related activities with the students, something she said is very important.
"It teaches them science and technology, engineering and math. There's tons of career options available in Tulsa right now. And so we want our kids and our families to have access to all of that," she said.