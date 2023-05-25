Tulsa school celebrates the start of summer with its annual Husky Olympics

TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday, students, parents and staff at Hamilton Elementary celebrated the end of its school year with its annual Husky Olympics event.
Each grade level competed in a series of games such as relay races, tug of war connect four and an egg race.
Following the games, everyone cooled off with popsicles and a giant sprinkler that the Tulsa Fire Department supplied.
"I really thought this was one of the best days I've ever had here at Hamilton. It was so fun watching these kids and all the smiles on their face, how excited they were," said music teacher Lyla Lynn.
Kyilen Hamilton and Hailey Saldana, both fifth graders, participated in the Hamilton Olympics for the final time before moving on to middle school.
"It was fun but kind of sad because I can't see all of my friends," said Saldana.
Kyilen Hamilton stated that she would also miss her friends that are in the grades below her.
To conclude the Hamilton Olympic games, the winning team received a trophy.