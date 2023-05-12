TULSA, Okla. — The Black Wall Street Rally has become the country's fastest-growing urban motorcycle rally, drawing hundreds of people from all across the country to Tulsa.
The two-day event showcases not only motorcycles but the historical significance of Tulsa's Black Wall Street.
It features a variety of entertainment, including a DJ, artists and cultural vendors highlighting financial literacy.
One featured vendor, Smokin' Ashes, which is co-owned by Monica Ellis and her husband, drove from Houston to showcase their Black Wall Street cigars.
"Repeat customers, they love the service. They love the cigars. Especially the Black Wall Street cigars," said Ellis.
Ellis says they sold out of the cigars last year and she anticipates selling out of them again this year.
"Even when it's not this time of year, they still ask for them. So, I know we're doing something right," said Ellis.
One of the attendees, Will Simmons, endured a 12-hour ride on his motorcycle in the rain from Atlanta to attend this weekend's event.
"[To] learn as much as I can about the history of it all and to take a lot of what I've learned back to Atlanta," said Simmons.
Simmons, a college professor in Atlanta, plans to share his newfound knowledge with his students and return to the rally next year.
Another attendee, Zimbalist Chalk, traveled on his motorcycle for over 1,400 miles during a two-day journey from southern Florida to participate in the rally.
"That's one of the reasons why I come and I bring my friends because of the economic impact and from the race riot, from the Tulsa race riot over one-hundred years ago," said Chalk.
"All [of] that was taken and businesses are now coming back and trying to come back slowly, so it's good to be a part of that and it's a positive thing for the City of Tulsa," said Chalk.
The Black Wall Street Rally will wrap up its events on Saturday with a concert and after-party at the Tulsa BMX Park.
Click here to learn more about the Black Wall Street Rally.