TULSA, Okla. − The Child Abuse Network, or “CAN,” has a new name and a new building in east Tulsa.
The renamed “Child Advocacy Network” is ready to provide intervention services under a much larger roof for child abuse victims and their families at the nonprofit’s new facility at 2829 South Sheridan Road.
The Child Advocacy Network is moving into its new 34,000 square foot home, basically tripling the size of its former operating space.
Child Advocacy Network President and CEO Maura Guten said the new facility means a lot more space for the professionals, even extra offices for new partnerships with tribal law enforcement and investigators.
She ushered us into one of their six new forensic interview rooms following Thursday morning’s ribbon cutting ceremony.
“It really feels more like therapeutic,” Guten explained, “It’s very child led so if anytime the child feels uncomfortable, needs to take a break, we kind of watch for their cues.”
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said the new offices will allow them to grow from six detectives to ten if needed.
“When we show up to a scene,” Franklin noted, “It is already, we’re way behind the curve ball in being able to offer some type of positive resolution so this allows for that.”
In 2021, more than 14,000 children were found to be victims of child abuse and/or neglect according to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. The number of substantiated victims of child abuse and neglect in Tulsa County increased 13% from 2017 to 2020.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said they outgrew their former offices.
“We’re overwhelmed by the number of abuse allegations; physical, sexual abuse and neglect so we needed something that was a lot more multi-dimensional," said District Attorney Kunzweiler.
The nonprofit’s capital campaign raised nearly $11 million dollars for the new facility, which takes a holistic intervention approach by providing counseling, medical exams and advocacy and support services.
Jamie Callahan said she remembers first visiting the child advocacy network when she was just 7-years-old with her mom and three siblings.
“I just remember feeling completely safe in the Teddy Bear room and feeling at home,” Callahan remarked.
“It’s very important for families to realize that they can come somewhere…to feel at home and to know that even though they’re going through a very difficult situation, that there is hope at the end of it,” Callahan added.
Maura Guten believes following the pandemic, the number of families seeking help will continue to grow.
“We believe that there will still be more kids coming forward, sometimes disclosures are delayed quite a bit by several years,” Guten said. “We feel like this is just the perfect time and we’ll have this space and we’ll be able to meet the needs when those children are ready to tell their stories and find hope.”
Guten said they will finish moving in over the weekend and open their doors to the public on Tuesday, August 29.