Tulsa Route 66 Commission unveils first bike sign along Route 66

TULSA, Okla. — On Tuesday, the Tulsa Route 66 Commission unveiled the first of forty bike signs that will be placed in Tulsa for the purpose of Route 66 way-finding and safety for cyclists.
The signage will be a reminder to those traveling along Route 66 to share the road with cyclists.
The signs will be installed along the nearly four-hundred miles of historic Route 66 in Oklahoma and the route will be added to the U.S. Bicycle Route System.
Mayor G.T. Bynum and the Tulsa Route 66 Commission welcomed Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz and Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell to Tulsa for the unveiling of signs.
Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma, Matt Pinnell, spoke on the importance of the new Rt. 66 bike signage.
"Without the signage, it's hard for motorists to know that they need help. They need to share the road with Route 66 enthusiasts that may be on a bicycle. So this will help again from a safety perspective," said Pinnell.
The new designation is expected to attract many riders from across the country.
"The work that we are doing today with this signage is all in support of the work that those courageous Tulsans have done to invest in this part of our city," said Mayor G.T. Bynum.
"It is really cool to see this historic moment in our city where so many people are rallying around this," said Bynum.