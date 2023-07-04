The City of Tulsa is giving residents a heads up about road closures on the Fourth of July.
Firecracker 5K
- July 4
- Stroller 5K 7:25 a.m.; 5K Run 7:30 a.m.; Fun Run 8:40 a.m.
- 418 E. 2nd St.
- Road Closure staging 5-10 a.m.; Racecourse 7-9:30 a.m.
- Anticipated attendance is 2,200 people
- Hosted by Fleet Feet Sports Tulsa
New Haven UMC July 4th Neighborhood Parade
- July 4
- 10 a.m.-noon
- 5600 S. New Haven Ave.
- Road closed from 9:45 a.m.-noon
- Anticipated attendance is 100 people
- Hosted by New Haven United Methodist Church
Folds of Honor FreedomFest presented by QuikTrip
- July 4,
- 5-11 p.m.
- 2100 S. Riverside Dr. (23rd St Bridge)
- Road closed at 23rd St. Bridge 10 a.m.-midnight; West Bank 3-11 p.m.; East Bank 5-11 p.m.
- Anticipated attendance is 50,000 people
- Hosted by River Parks Authority
ONEOK Field Events
- July 4-30
- 7-10 p.m. (varies)
- 201 N. Elgin Ave.
- Road closed from 1-10 p.m. (varies)
- Anticipated attendance is 6,500 people per day
- Hosted by Tulsa Drillers
Boomfest
- July 4
- 9:30-10:30 p.m.
- 9600 S. Riverside Dr. (Jenks Bridge)
- Road closed from 8:30-11:30 p.m.
- Anticipated attendance is 25,000 people
- Hosted by the Jenks Police Department
Check out the online interactive Traffic Flow Map for road closures involving special events.