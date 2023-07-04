Stoplight

The City of Tulsa is giving residents a heads up about road closures on the Fourth of July.

Firecracker 5K

  • July 4
  • Stroller 5K 7:25 a.m.; 5K Run 7:30 a.m.; Fun Run 8:40 a.m.
  • 418 E. 2nd St.
  • Road Closure staging 5-10 a.m.; Racecourse 7-9:30 a.m.
  • Anticipated attendance is 2,200 people
  • Hosted by Fleet Feet Sports Tulsa

New Haven UMC July 4th Neighborhood Parade

Folds of Honor FreedomFest presented by QuikTrip

  • July 4,
  • 5-11 p.m.
  • 2100 S. Riverside Dr. (23rd St Bridge)
  • Road closed at 23rd St. Bridge 10 a.m.-midnight; West Bank 3-11 p.m.; East Bank 5-11 p.m.
  • Anticipated attendance is 50,000 people
  • Hosted by River Parks Authority

ONEOK Field Events

  • July 4-30
  • 7-10 p.m. (varies)
  • 201 N. Elgin Ave.
  • Road closed from  1-10 p.m. (varies)
  • Anticipated attendance is 6,500 people per day
  • Hosted by Tulsa Drillers

Boomfest

  • July 4
  • 9:30-10:30 p.m.
  • 9600 S. Riverside Dr. (Jenks Bridge)
  • Road closed from 8:30-11:30 p.m.
  • Anticipated attendance is 25,000 people
  • Hosted by the Jenks Police Department

Check out the online interactive Traffic Flow Map for road closures involving special events.

