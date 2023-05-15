TULSA, Okla. — Several rabbits are hopping around freely in Roger Henry’s backyard.
Henry has 11 rabbits, breaking the Tulsa City Ordinance which says Tulsans can only own six adult rabbits and 15 baby rabbits at a time.
“Everything has worked out pretty well," Henry said. "They can run around free in my yard, they get plenty of exercise, they’re not hurting anybody, they’re not making any noise."
Henry’s rabbits are also kept outside.
The Tulsa City Ordinance states:
“Rabbits kept in areas not zoned for agriculture shall not exceed six (6) adults and fourteen (14) young under the age of eight (8) weeks. They shall be kept under the following conditions: 1. The rabbits must be kept in a building which at its nearest point is no closer than fifty (50) feet to any adjoining residence; 2. The floors of such building shall be of easily cleanable construction, and shall be maintained in a sanitary condition.”
Henry has constructed a tent-like structure with padding, blankets, heating and cooling units, fans and a bug zapper for his rabbits.
“It's open-ended. I do have blankets and stuff I can put over it to close it off when there’s bad weather,” Henry said.
Henry says his system is more humane.
“We don’t like to be confined. Would you want to be in a little cage?" Henry asked.
"So it's probably the same for rabbits I’d imagine."
Henry says he hasn’t received any complaints from his neighbors about the issue.
Henry began getting notices from the city in November about his rabbits. Now, he has a court date for June 25.
“I like to see them just run around free," he said. "It's like a therapy a little bit, and to have the city bothering me about this is kinda crazy."
Henry is planning to meet with city councilors and try to reach a compromise with the city that allows him to keep his rabbits in his backyard.
“I don’t know what will happen, I might get fined. I’m hoping that maybe we can make some sort of compromise,” Henry said.
FOX23 did reach out to the City of Tulsa. They said they have had numerous complaints of rabbits being loose.