OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) gave Tulsa Public Schools a status of "accredited with deficiencies".
OSDE met in Oklahoma City to vote on whether to downgrade TPS' accreditation status Thursday morning. TPS will remain accredited for the 2023-24 school year, listed as "accredited with deficiencies".
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters said TPS has shown poor academic performance, citing a 12 percent literacy proficiency rate within the district.
"We want Tulsa Public Schools to own their problems and fix their problems," he said.
Accredited with deficiencies means a school site fails to meet one or more of the standards, but the deficiency does not seriously detract from the quality of the school’s educational program.
TPS is facing three deficiencies: A late submission of a document, a special education teacher missing a certification and embezzlement.
OSDE said TPS will need to provide a professional development plan to improve students' literacy rates and implement internal controls with monthly financial updates to catch embezzlement.
Walters said if change does not happen, he will leave every option on the table and will do anything to turn the state of TPS around.
"Do not test me," he said. "If they don't fix their problems, I will."
TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist announced her intention to resign on Tuesday. The TPS Board of Education officially accepted her resignation on Wednesday.
At the Wednesday meeting, TPS Board President Stacey Woolley was visibly upset and said Gist's resignation was not what she wanted.
“This is not what I wish for. This is not what I’ve heard from our community and I hope that everyone in this room who doesn't support this action will be present on Thursday to talk to the man who demanded it," said Woolley. "While he was elected as our state superintendent of schools, he did not win the City of Tulsa."
At Thursday's meeting, Walters said Gist's removal from TPS is a significant step in the right direction.
"She had an incredibly poor performance in the district," said Walters, citing a lack of transparency and mismanagement of finances.
Woolley and TPS Board members Jennettie Marshall and E'Lena Ashley spoke at the OSDE meeting to advocate for TPS to keep its accreditation.
"I'm asking you to show grace and give us the opportunity to turn things around," said Marshall. She said Dr. Ebony Johnson, the interim superintendent for TPS, is prepared to make necessary changes at TPS, including collecting records and investigating the embezzlement case in which hundreds of thousands of dollars was taken from TPS.
"We have a flatline with this learning curve and it's terrible that we are hurting our students," said Ashley. She also said she is concerned about the lack of conservative voices at TPS board meetings.
Woolley said hurtful antics and rhetoric within Oklahoma school districts must stop.
"We can't risk disruption, we cant risk more threats and we certainly can't do anything that will cause harm to our students, teachers and their families," said Woolley.
Woolley pointed to two bomb threats made against a Union Public Schools elementary school on Tuesday and Wednesday that she said resulted from such rhetoric.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum also attended the meeting and released a statement that said he is grateful that TPS remains an accredited district.
"I was impressed by the dialogue between State and Tulsa school board members, and believe both share the same aspirations for high achievement in Tulsa Public Schools," said Bynum. "Good will result from today’s meeting for Tulsa students, their families, and our teachers. I want to thank all of the board members involved. The City of Tulsa stands ready to offer any assistance we can in support of this partnership."
Two motions also passed during Thursday's meeting concerning Chinese programs in schools and policies surrounding gender identification.
Walters addressed concerns about TPS funding Chinese programs. One of the programs tied to the Confucius Institute is a Chinese language program at Booker T. Washington High School.
Walters requested a motion to ask the legislature to require data collection of schools tied to the Confucius Institute. The motion passed.
Walters also said he wants each district to disclose a copy of all policies and procedures involving gender identification and pronouns. The motion passed.