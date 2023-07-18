TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) said it's grieving the loss of an elementary school principal.
The district said Sequoyah Elementary School Principal Gina Cook recently died.
A TPS biography for Cook says she earned degrees in education at Northeastern State University and the University of Oklahoma.
Before joining Sequoyah Elementary School in 2022, Cook spent 17 years in the classroom teaching math and reading before becoming the academic coordinator for math for TPS.
She also served as director of teacher development, director of professional learning and director of math, science and STEAM.
TPS full statement:
"The Tulsa Public Schools community is grieving the loss of our beloved colleague and friend, Gina Cook. Gina has been a presence and force in our district for many years. She held important roles— teacher, teaching and learning leader, assistant principal, and most recently, principal of Sequoyah Elementary. Gina's passing is an indescribable loss for Team Tulsa, our students, and our community."