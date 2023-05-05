Sack is part of a team of school counselors at Booker T. Washington High School.
"We're just that added layer of support in school to help connect families with resources," Sack said. "And just be there to fill the gap for whatever needs our student have."
She said teamwork amongst counselors is her secret sauce, and the key to her students' success.
"We do work together. We rely on counselors at other schools. We rely on our whole district team of counselors," Sack said. "You know, we work together and share best practices with one another. It's not something you can do in isolation."
She's thankful for that network of support and the recognition.