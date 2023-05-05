The Oklahoma School Counselor Association has selected Jennifer Sack as our state's 2023 School Counselor of the Year.

"She has excelled in her work at Tulsa Public. She has championed students. She is an exceptional representative for what school counselors should be and are," said Christie Sturgeon with OSCA.
 
 
Sturgeon presented the award alongside Tulsa Public School Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist.

Sack is part of a team of school counselors at Booker T. Washington High School.

"We're just that added layer of support in school to help connect families with resources," Sack said. "And just be there to fill the gap for whatever needs our student have."

She said teamwork amongst counselors is her secret sauce, and the key to her students' success.

"We do work together. We rely on counselors at other schools. We rely on our whole district team of counselors," Sack said. "You know, we work together and share best practices with one another. It's not something you can do in isolation."

She's thankful for that network of support and the recognition.
 
"I'm really honored. I'm thrilled. I'm excited. You know, we work really hard and it's just nice to have that recognized," she said.

