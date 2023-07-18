TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is celebrating the birthday of a cute and cuddly officer.
TPD wished K-9 Officer Hank a happy seventh birthday on social media.
TPD said Hank is always excited to go to work where he likes to catch felony suspects and win awards for being awesome.
"Thank you for your dedicated service for the citizens of Tulsa and the Tulsa Police Department," said TPD. "We also want to thank Officer James for taking good care of Hank with lots of good boy belly rubs.