TULSA, Okla. — Police said a man is in custody after he fired an AR-style pistol in west Tulsa.
“Earlier today, officers were called to the Western Pines Apartments in reference to someone randomly shooting out here in the apartment complex, one of our city workers called to say that he saw a black male armed what appeared to be an assault rifle, walking through the complex and then later firing some rounds in the complex,” said Capt. Karen Tipler of the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
Earlier before the shooting, investigators were told that the suspect was driving through some grass in the complex and the manager, “made him leave.” The suspect reportedly left that area but showed up in another part of the complex with what appeared to be a firearm.
“And then that's when the random firing started happening within the apartment complex. There were several rounds shot. Then we started getting many calls,” said Tipler. “And at some point there was a good Samaritan who lives out here in the apartment complex who took it upon himself to say this is not going to happen today," Tipler said.
Witnesses tell FOX23 a man in the community distracted the shooter, leading the suspect to put the gun down. That's when another man grabbed the gun so the suspect couldn't fire any more shots, according to the witnesses. The man who distracted the suspect later recovered the gun and took it to his apartment until police arrived.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) confirmed the suspect is 20-year-old Rolland James Miles.
Tipler states that police caught Miles in the apartment complex.
Tipler says that a few apartments were hit, including one of the tenant’s dogs.
“The dog was not killed but he's really hurt. He will survive,” said Tipler.
TPD is requesting any video taken by witnesses of the shooting.