TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said they took a man into custody Thursday after he was bitten by a police K-9.
Police said around 10:30 a.m. they went to a home near West Edison Street and North Gilcrease Museum Road where they suspected 35-year-old David Blake Waller was hiding inside an open unattached garage. Police said Waller had several felony warrants out for his arrest.
Police said Blake has been known to be armed with a handgun and to have others with him that were wanted for other offenses.
More officers and police K-9s arrived to the home to create a perimeter around the garage, as police said Waller is known to run away from officers. Two people walked out of the garage, according to police, and Waller soon followed.
Police said Waller did not follow officers' instructions and continued walking "towards an avenue of escape". Police said he was pepper-balled, and ran away towards a waiting K-9 and was bitten.
Waller was taken to a local hospital for treatment for the bite, and was then taken to the Tulsa County jail. Police said he faces charges of resisting arrest after former conviction of a felony and several felony warrants for drug-related offenses.