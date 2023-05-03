TULSA, Okla. — Police said they are looking for two persons of interest for questioning about car break ins, with one wearing a not-so-inconspicuous outfit.
Police said at least a couple of cars parked near Riverside Drive and East 68th Street were broken into and had credit cards stolen out of them while the owners were bicycling.
The persons of interest allegedly used those credit cards to buy gift cards from a store in south Tulsa.
The Tulsa Police Department dubbed one of the persons of interest the "Lavender Tracksuit Bandit" because of the purple tracksuit they were wearing. They were also seen wearing multi-color Crocs and black socks, and tattoos on their hands.
Police said they are giving a cash reward to anyone who can identify either of the people. Call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and refer to case #2023-304489.