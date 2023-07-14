TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 74-year-old woman fought off a man who took her purse and tried to steal her car in a CVS parking lot.
Police said on Saturday around 9:15 a.m., officers were called to a CVS at East 15th Street and South Utica Avenue for an attempted robbery. A woman said while she was in her SUV, she saw a man, later identified by police as Cody Bettis, fall off a bike and then go to her SUV and and hit the passenger side panel.
The woman told police she got out of her SUV and the man started yelling at her. He then went around the door and grabbed the woman's purse, and tried to drive away in her SUV.
The woman told police she grabbed the man's hair and pulled him out of the car. The man hit the woman in the face, knocking her down, and ran away.
Police verified the woman's story through surveillance video of the altercation.
Officers found Bettis on Tuesday, and when they asked him about the CVS robbery, he said "I don't want to talk about that."
Bettis was arrested for second-degree robbery and marijuana possession.
Police said a good Samaritan found the woman's purse and returned it to her.