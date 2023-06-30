Tulsa Police release body cam footage of officer involved shooting that left man dead

***The following story includes graphic details that may be too extreme for some people.
TULSA, Okla. -- The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) just released body camera video of an officer involved shooting that left a man dead.
In May of 2022, TPD responded to call around 1:30 a.m. about a man who was "acting strange," and appears to "be on something."
Accoding to a TPD report, when officers arrived to a house on North Sandusky family members were in the driveway. They told police that Luis Torres was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The report states that Torres had a large sword in his hand and that he attacked his father with the sword, pushing him onto the bed. Torres' mom was also trying to help deescalate the dangerous situation.
That's when an officer pulled out his gun and shot Torres.
The report states that first aid was performed on Torres, but he died in the home.
The body cam video shows police arriving to the residence, the father calmly invites the officers into the home, but the police hesitate.
A woman runs out into the garage and urgently calls out, "Go, go, go, go, go," gestering for the police to rush into the house. They do. The officer draws his gun as he enters the residence.
They walk swiftly through a kitchen, into a living room and into a back hallway, where the follow the dad who is walking into a bedroom.
The police begin to call out that they are there, while the father walks up to a man in the room. A woman, who TPD says is the man's mother is in the room attempting to remove what looks like a sword from the man's gripped hands.
The officers backs up into the hallway and yells, "Stop, stop, stop! Stop! Drop it!"
In the room, it appears that the mother and father are in a scuffle with their son to gain control of the sword in his hands.
The son suddenly pushes the dad onto the bed. That's when the officer shoots. Three times, hitting the man in back. He colapses.
The mother and father are shouting, "No! No!"
The mother then cries out when she realizes that her son has been shot, "Nooooo!"
The officer then communicates on his radio that shots were fired and to start Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA).
The officer stands there with his gun still drawn. There is a lot of blood on the floor in the room. The mother is still screaming.
The father removes the sword from his son. Sitting on the bed he yells out in Spanish, "Why did you shoot him? Why? Why? Why did you do this?"
The officer then yells at the parents to leave the room while he continues to hold out his gun.
"I need you to go!" orders the officer. "Get out of the room!"
The mother is still screaming and sobbing in the bed. The father removes himself from the room and enters the kitchen. He is clearly traumatized and continues to plead with the officers asking, "Why?" in Spanish.
The officer who shot his son places gloves on his hands to administer first aid. Then, he turns back to the father, and another man in the kitchen area and tells them that they need to leave.
"You have to go," the officer says and then turns back to the room where the mother is laying on the bed continuing to scream and cry out.
In Spanish the mom says, "This can't be happening. Why?"
The officer begins to administer first aid to the man who is bleeding out on the floor and laying still.
At some point, the father comes back into the room and continues to ask weeping "Why?" in Spanish. He croutches over his sons body. The officer tells him to get out. The father leaves.
The officer asks for more, "chest seals," to close up two wounds in the man's back.
The mother continues to ask, "What's happening?" through her gut wrentching cries.
The officer responds by asking the mother to go as he is working on her son. She rolls back over on the bed and continues to weep.
Another officer appears in the bedroom door and the officer who is treating the man says, "I've got at least two gun shots to the back, he's still trying to breathe. We need to get him up or at least turned over."
Another officer brings in more first aid supplies.
The officer continues to try to stop the bleeding.
The man is then turned over and CPR is administered by the officer who brought in the medical supplies.
The mother lets out a scream and the officer asks the other first responders in the room to get the mother out. A few moments later she passes out and falls off the bed.
The officer who shot the man, then exits the house.
On another body camera, we see that CPR is administered for several minutes until firefighters arrive and they begin to work on the man with equipment.
The footage from the other body cam also shows the mother is helped up by two officers who take her out through a back room.