TULSA, Okla. − Tulsa police have released body cam footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in March.
Officers were responding to a burglary call at a neighborhood near the University of Tulsa when a man, later identified as Stormy Fuller, fired at the responding officers.
Officers fired back, killing Fuller.
Captain Richard Meulenberg of the Tulsa Police Department states that the officer was cleared of any wrongdoing by the DA this week and is back on full duty.
You can watch the full video below. Some may find the footage disturbing.