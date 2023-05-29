TULSA, Okla. — Police are looking for a man who was last seen in midtown Tulsa.
Tulsa police issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Michael Hardgrove. Hardgrove is six feet two inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.
Police said Hardgrove was last seen Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near East 15th Street and South Yale Avenue, wearing a denim baseball cap, blue superman shirt, blue jacket and black jeans.
Police said Hardgrove uses a cane to walk and is diagnosed with epilepsy and is schizophrenia.
If you have seen Hardgrove, call 918-596-9222.