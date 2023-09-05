Tulsa Police investigating north Tulsa homicide, 14-year-old arrested

TULSA, Okla. − One man is dead following a shooting at the Apache Manor apartments near North Harvard and East Apache Street and one teen has been arrested.
When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as Gregory Robinson, laying near a car who was unresponsive.
Danny Bean of the Tulsa Police Department says that police didn't initially see blood on the victim, who was transported to the hospital.
Bean says that medical staff later located a bullet hole under Robinson's armpit. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Tulsa Police are investigating this homicide and do not have a suspect in custody at this time.
The Tulsa Police Department said they arrested 14-year-old Keandre Shivers for the murder of 24-year-old Gregory Robinson on Tuesday.
TPD said detectives determined 14-year-old Keandre Shivers was with Robinson right before a shooting and believe there was some sort of scuffle over a gun.
Detectives said Shivers ended up shooting Robinson and then running away, Tulsa Police said.
TPD said officers issued a search warrant at Apache Manor on Tuesday afternoon where detectives found the gun used in the shooting and Shivers was taken into custody.
Shivers, 14, is charged with murder and considered a Youthful Offender, so he will be charged as an adult.