TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police have made one arrest following this morning's fake active shooter call at Nathan Hale High School.
Capt. Richard Meulenberg said a 16-year-old has been taken into custody.
The teen made the phone call from inside the school using their own cellphone. TPD says the caller told dispatchers that he saw a man wearing black attire and was walking around with an AK-47.
There have also been reports of students messaging parents around the time of the call and told them that they heared shots being fired. Police state they found no evidence of shots fired, according to Meulenberg.
Meulenberg said the teen will be sent to the Community Intervention Center (CIC).
Tulsa Police responded to Nathan Hale High School just after 11 a.m. Thursday after a 911 caller reported a threat inside.
Capt. Richard Meulenberg says while they believed the call to be a hoax, they locked down the area around the school out of caution.
Tulsa Police went room to room, floor by floor checking the school. However, Capt. Meulenberg said they did not find a shooter or anyone who was hurt.
Tulsa Police gave the official all clear right around 12:30 p.m.
Meulenberg said that whoever placed the 911 call could face charges. He said dozens of officers responded to the school, which is a drain on their resources.
"It's a tremendous pain," he said, talking to FOX23's Scott Martin outside the school.
Tulsa Public Schools released the following statement:
As a reminder, our safety hotline at 918-480-SAFE is staffed around the clock. Reports may be made anonymously, and we keep the identity of callers confidential.