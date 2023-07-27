UPDATE (7/28/23) — Tulsa police said the search for a missing elderly man has ended after David. W. Martin returned to his home.
Police said he seems to be fine, but is being medically examined just to be safe.
TULSA, Okla. — Police said an elderly man from Tulsa is missing and endangered.
The Tulsa Police Department posted a missing person alert for David W. Martin.
Police said Martin is 68 years old and was last seen Wednesday near East 21st Street and South 145th East Avenue.
Martin is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, and 170 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants and a t-shirt.
Police said Martin is unable to care for himself and is diagnosed with congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, diabetes, hypertension, history of heart attack, vertigo and ischemic stroke.
The public is asked to call 918-596-9222 if Martin is found or if someone has information about where he could be.