TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's police chief is remembering a fallen police sergeant three years after he died in the line of duty.
Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan were both shot by David Ware at a traffic stop on June 29, 2020. Johnson died from his injuries a day later on June 30.
"His death saved lives and, as a friend pointed out, continues to save lives," said Police Chief Wendell Franklin on social media. "Thank you, Craig. Thank you Johnson family for sharing him with us."
In 2020, police said once Johnson and Zarkeshan pulled Ware over, he refused to get out of the car and eventually reached under his seat for a gun, and fired at the officers three times.
Zarkeshan recovered from his severe injuries, and returned to the police force.
Ware was found guilty of first-degree murder and given the death penalty. Ware's getaway driver the night of the crime, Matthew Hall, was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his role in the shootings.
In March, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the Craig Johnson Act, which changes the way Oklahoma prosecutors pursue an accessory to murder charge.
The measure says someone can be charged with accessory to murder if they knew or should've known that the actions of the person they were helping "could foreseeably result in the death of the victim."
A section of U.S. Highway 169 in Tulsa was also named for Johnson.