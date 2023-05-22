TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a sex offender wanted out of Johnston County on Wednesday.
Tulsa police said Christopher Corn was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender since June 2022.
Police said they learned Corn was at a home near East 15th Street and South Sheridan Road on Wednesday. Officers surrounded the home and used loudspeakers to call him out.
Corn surrendered peacefully and was booked at the Tulsa County jail where he is being held without bond.
Police said they believe Corn has been in Tulsa since before the Johnston County warrant was issued.