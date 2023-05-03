TULSA, Okla. — Officers arrested a man after they found more than 10 grams of crack cocaine in a car in north Tulsa on Tuesday.
Tulsa police said around 10:30 a.m., a police sergeant was on patrol near East Apache Street and M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard, when he saw a car running but didn't see anyone inside.
The sergeant went over to the car to see if anyone was inside and saw small Ziploc baggies and drug residue in the center console. Police said Dominique Myers then sat up inside the car.
Police had Myers step out and patted him down. Police said Myers then bolted from the car.
Police called K-9 Officer Jugger to the scene, and it found Myers about a block away.
Police said Myers had over $600 in different denominations in his socks and pockets, and police found more than 10 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale and Ziploc baggies inside the car he was in.
Police said officers noticed the VIN plate looked fake because it was screwed in with regular screws and the VIN sticker on the door was ground off. Officers determined the car was stolen out of Tulsa.
Myers was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession or receiving drug proceeds and resisting arrest, all after former conviction of a felony.