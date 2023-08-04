TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police took a man into custody after they said he attacked a 71-year-old woman on Thursday, including punching, kicking and stomping on her.
Police arrested 25-year-old Donovan Anderson, who faces charges of aggravated assault and battery and assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the police report, three witnesses told officers that the man ran up to woman and kicked her in the face, and then continued to beat her up by stomping on her face.
“They just saw the suspect, this 25-year-old man, swinging, kicking, beating this 71-year-old woman pretty bad,” said Danny Bean, the PIO for the Tulsa Police Department.
According to the police report, an officer went to the hospital and reported that “the victim has severe bruising on her face all the way to her left ear, tread marks on her face from the suspects shoe and memory loss from the whole day. She could only recall that she was at work.”
The police report also said one of the witnesses followed Donovan Anderson down 21st Street to the area around 2000 South Lakewood where he was arrested by police.
The police report continued saying, “Anderson told officers he had got off the bus and an older female said some sexual things and he was just defending himself.”
Police believe the victim may have gotten off a bus and may have been walking home when the attack occurred.
Witnesses also told investigators they were afraid to intervene because Donavan was beating her.
“Who would do that to a 71-year-old woman, at what point? He had to have been on something or crazy. Something had to be wrong for you to hurt a little lady like that,” Brooks added.
According to police, the woman is 5’4” and weighs 115 pounds, while Anderson is 5’8” and weighs 145 pounds. Police said she is expected to survive her injuries.
Anderson was arrested and booked into the David L. Moss Center for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault and battery.
There is no booking photo of Donovan Anderson yet because we were told he’s been combative and jail officials have not been unable to take his picture.